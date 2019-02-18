GRAHAM, Ian Douglas:
Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jamie and Kelli, Arran, Keri and Dave Glassenbury. Loved grandad of Jack, Harry, Grace, Quinn, Thea, and Dakota. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Graham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019