DOIG, Ian Paul (Paul):
Peacefully, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Wesley Care surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian, Trevor, Tony and Adele, and much loved stepfather of Mark, and Vanessa. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Geoff and Jean, the late Barbara, Margaret, and Laurane. A loved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookhaven, and Wesley Care for their love and care of Paul. Messages may be addressed to the Doig family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ipdoig2005 A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, May 27, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from May 22 to May 25, 2019