COCHRANE, Ian Douglas:
"One year ago today"
Each day we think about you and realise you have gone,
We can't explain the emptiness that life has now become.
They say that time's a healer, but we are not too sure,
For every time we think of you we miss you more and more.
Your loving family - Garry, Lynette and Robert, Debbie and Tony, Kurt, Jenna and Chris, Todd, Glen, Steph.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019
