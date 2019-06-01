CAIGOU, Ian Greig:
On May 24, 2019, died peacefully at home. Much loved husband and companion of Noeleen over 63 years. Beloved Dad of Greig, Janette, and Carolyn and including his adored grandchildren – Laura, Paul, Sarah, Emma, and Daniel. He also cherished his six great-grandchildren; Jacob and Olivia, Bryley, and Madison, Alexander, and Maia. A private funeral service has been held honoring his life. Our grateful thanks for the support of his community friends at Pegasus town and his work colleagues. Also to Gulliver and Tyler for their care and support. All the precious memories are always in our hearts and are a blessing to us all.
Love never ends.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019