On March 2, 2019, passed away peacefully, with loving family by his side at Parklands Hospital, aged 86 years. Loving and caring husband of Marie, cherished dad and father-in-law of Linda and Garry Humphries, Barry and the late Kaaro, Karen and Mark Gregory, Susan Steele, Michael and Josephine, Kevin, Deanna and Michael Sullivan, a much loved grandad of his 28 grandchildren and great-grandad of his 32 great-grandchildren. Special thanks for the support from Christ the King Parish, thank you to Fran and the staff at Wesley Care, Kim and the staff at Parklands Hospital, and Dr Mark Cohen for their care of Ian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers are respectfully declined. A Requiem Mass to Celebrate Ian's life will be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 7, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







ANDERSON, Ian Raymond:On March 2, 2019, passed away peacefully, with loving family by his side at Parklands Hospital, aged 86 years. Loving and caring husband of Marie, cherished dad and father-in-law of Linda and Garry Humphries, Barry and the late Kaaro, Karen and Mark Gregory, Susan Steele, Michael and Josephine, Kevin, Deanna and Michael Sullivan, a much loved grandad of his 28 grandchildren and great-grandad of his 32 great-grandchildren. Special thanks for the support from Christ the King Parish, thank you to Fran and the staff at Wesley Care, Kim and the staff at Parklands Hospital, and Dr Mark Cohen for their care of Ian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers are respectfully declined. A Requiem Mass to Celebrate Ian's life will be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 7, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019

