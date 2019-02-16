MOLLISON,
Iain James (Molly):
On February 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital after a brief illness, aged 63 years. Loved son of the late Doug and Jean Mollison, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony, Jo and Barry Simmons, and Stuart and Cathy, and a loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the District Nurses and staff of Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Iain. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Iain Mollison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Iain will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 19 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019