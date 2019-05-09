SHAW, Hugh (Bill):
(461814, LAC, 141 Sqn, RNZAF, J Force) Formerly of Cheviot. On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shona. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Katrina, and the late Julia. A loved and adored son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village and Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their love and care of Bill. Messages may be addressed to the Shaw family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Care NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/hshaw0705 A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Homeview Cemetery, Parnassus Rd, Cheviot, North Canterbury, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from May 9 to May 10, 2019