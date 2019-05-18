ROBINSON,
Hugh John (Jack):
Formerly of Nelson, died peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home, Christchurch; aged 89 years. Born in Seatoun, Wellington, July 23, 1929. Son of John Osborne Robinson and Alice Muriel Robinson (nee Masters). Dearly loved husband of the late Sybil Robinson (nee Patrick), much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Grant (Christchurch), John and Sue (Alexandra), and Mary and Steve (Christchurch), grandfather of Helena, Rowena and Thomas. All correspondence to Wendy Hay, 5 Charente Way, Yaldhurst, Christchurch 8042. A private funeral has been held by request.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019