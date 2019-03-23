BOOTH, Howard:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard BOOTH.
Peacefully on March 18, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare. Loving husband of Sally, loved father of Reuben; Nicola and Robin, Amanda and Roland, Olivia and Simon, Jamin and Michalela; loved granddad of Albertine, Niko, and Theo, and a loved brother of Lynette and Warren. Messages to the Booth family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019