Peacefully on March 18, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare. Loving husband of Sally, loved father of Reuben; Nicola and Robin, Amanda and Roland, Olivia and Simon, Jamin and Michalela; loved granddad of Albertine, Niko, and Theo, and a loved brother of Lynette and Warren. Messages to the Booth family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral has been held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019
