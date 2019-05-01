WINIKA, Hohepa (Joe):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, aged 79, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Kingswood Resthome, Matamata. Beloved husband of Cecily. Loved father and father-in-law of Atutahi, Hohepa, Ngapera and Graham. Cherished Pa of Seth, Petra, Gabriel and Ethan. He is currently lying in state at Ruapeka Marae, Tapapa until his burial at Tirau Cemetery on Thursday, May 2. A short ceremony will be held before leaving the marae for the urupa at 11.00am. All communications to the Winika family, 6 Little Street, Tirau.
Published in The Press on May 1, 2019