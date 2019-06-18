Hilda JOYCE

  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time, as you say..."
    - Ruth Kissel
  • "JOYCE, Hilda Elizabeth: Peacefully on June 15, 2019, at..."
    - Hilda JOYCE
    Published in: The Press
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

JOYCE, Hilda Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine. Loved wife of Bill. Loved mother of Maree, Lynley, Paula, and Ricky. Loved mother-in-law of Barry, and Vicky. Much loved granny of Sasha, Kit, Piper, Jayden, Strawberry, Bryn, Meg, Emma, and Rosie. A service for Hilda will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Geraldine Cemetery.

Published in The Press on June 18, 2019
