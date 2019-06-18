JOYCE, Hilda Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine. Loved wife of Bill. Loved mother of Maree, Lynley, Paula, and Ricky. Loved mother-in-law of Barry, and Vicky. Much loved granny of Sasha, Kit, Piper, Jayden, Strawberry, Bryn, Meg, Emma, and Rosie. A service for Hilda will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Geraldine Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019