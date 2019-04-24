COSSAR, Hessie Ivy:
On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Alpine View Care Centre, with her family by her side. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Miller Cossar. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and John, Ramon and Rachel, Donna and Mark, and Phillip. A much loved Nan and great-Nan. Messages to the Cossar family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Alpine View for their care and compassion. A celebration of Hessie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Saturday, April 27, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019