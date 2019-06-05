Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Hermina Maria Johanna:

Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, on June 2, 2019, aged 76 years. Wife of the late Herman van Lieshout, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andy and Georgina, and Rob and Sandy, loved and treasured Nan of Natasha, Jordie, Levi, and Hugo. Great-Nan of Blake. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hermina van Lieshout, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Hermina's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, June 6, at 2.00pm, burial to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.







