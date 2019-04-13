Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert PETRIE. View Sign



Herbert Gordon (Herb):

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Holmwood Rest Home Rangiora. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Father and father-in-law to Murray and Louise, Raylene and Ken Rollerson, Gail and the late Michael Dimmock. Loved grandfather (Grandy) of Toby and Donna, Luke and Cath, Melanie and Josh, Lia and Graham, Lara and Terena, and great-grandfather (Grandy) of Mitchell, Anna, Emily, Macy, and Cooper. The family would like to acknowledge the love and care of the staff shown to Herb at Holmwood. Messsages to the Petrie family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A private service has been held.







