CROSS,

Herbert John (Jack):

A much loved member of our family passed away peacefully, while supported by family, on Monday, February 18, 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved brother of Edith Dempsey, Margaret Greenwood and the late George Cross. A very special uncle to Lyn Sargent, Gary Hamilton, Mark and Brian Greenwood, Debbie Jacobs, Pauline Nichols and Karen Taylor. And close friend of Warren, Glenda and Clifford. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, specialists, carers and responders from St John, Nurse Maude, Christchurch Hospital Ward 14, and Parklands Hospital, Papanui. Your care, expertise and thoughtfulness truly made a difference, and so many of you went above and beyond the call of duty. We are very grateful. Thank you. According to Jack's wishes a private cremation took place on Wednesday, February 20. Messages may be sent to 9 Grangewood Lane, Burnside, Christchurch 8053.





