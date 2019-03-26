ARCHBOLD,
Herbert Claude (Bert):
On March 25, 2019, succumbed to his battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 84 years. Loved eldest son of the late Herbert and Patricia Archbold, devoted and loving husband of the late Geraldine, loving and supportive father and father-in-law of Dean and Roana, and Joanne, cherished granddad of Jordan, Mitchell and Monique, Madeline and Torben, Eveangeline, Vincent, and Bellamarie, beloved Great-Bert of Jacob, Noah, and Gypsy. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team for their outstanding compassion, guidance, care and support that allowed our father to spend his final days at home. Although in our hearts we are sad to see you go, we take comfort in the knowledge you have been reunited with your beloved wife Geraldine. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Herbert Archbold, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration and farewell service for Great Bert will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019