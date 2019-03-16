CHALKLEN,
|
Henry Neil (Neil): JP QSM
Passed away on March 13, 2019, at Alpine View Care, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the Late Mollie, loving father and father-in-law of Wendy, Vivienne and John, Richard and Jillian, David and Raelene, Bronwen and Russell, loved grandad of David, Joseph, Crystal, Theon, Rose, Hamish, Jake, Reece, Evangeline, and Emlyn, and great-grandad to Pagan Rose, Taylor, Meya and Archer. Messages c/- the Chalklen family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at the Christchurch North Methodist - Chapel St Centre, (entrance off Chapel St), on Thursday, March 21, at 10.00am, thereafter Interment at the Balcairn Cemetery at 2.00pm. All friends and acquaintances welcome
Published in The Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019