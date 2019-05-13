SUTHERLAND, Helen Annie:
21.4.1930 - 9.5.2019
Passed away unexpectedly at Grey Base Hospital. Loved wife of the late Lloyd, and only child of Walter and Ellen (Molly) Shellock. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Roy (deceased), Jeanette, Grant and Dawn, Anne and John Edgar, and Andrew (deceased) and Kim. Helen loved her grandchildren Christopher, Rachel, Steven, Gavin and Tiffany, Jason, Rose and Joshua, and Ty, and her two great-grandchildren Liam, and Katie. A proud matriarch of the Sutherland boys, their wives and children. Helen was a dedicated member of the Lions, receiving both President, Treasurer and Secretary awards, and the International Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2018. In 2014 Helen received a Civic Award for Services to the Greymouth Community, and in 2011 a Life Membership from Greypower. Helen loved flowers and you are welcome to bring flowers to her Funeral Service. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019