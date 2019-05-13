Helen SUTHERLAND

Guest Book
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Death Notice

SUTHERLAND, Helen Annie:
21.4.1930 - 9.5.2019
Unexpectedly at Grey Base Hospital. Loved wife of the late Lloyd, and sister-in-law of John and Marg, Richard (deceased) and Maureen, Robert and Evelyn (both deceased), Don (deceased) and Margaret, Bruce and Carolyn, and Neil (deceased) and Diane. Helen married the eldest brother of the Sutherland clan and took great interest and pleasure in the loves, lives and activities of her six 'brothers and sisters' and their offspring.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019
