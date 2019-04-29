STOCKMAN,
Helen Margaret:
of Christchurch. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Ken for 60 years. Loving mother of Christine (deceased), Peter, David, Raewyn, Ann-Marie, Maureen and Timothy. Loving Nana of her 19 grandchildren. Messages to the Stockman family c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Helen will be Celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Rd, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, May 3 at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019