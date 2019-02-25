Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Helen Mavis (Mavis):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, sister and sister-in-law of Betty and the late Wally Wall, the late Jack and Joyce Gibbs, Louis and Lorraine Gibbs, and the late Ron and Gladys Prescott. A much loved aunt and great-aunt of her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mavis Oliver, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Darfield Red Cross would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, corner of Hororata and Scotts Roads, Hororata, on Wednesday, February 27, at 11.00am.







OLIVER,Helen Mavis (Mavis):Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, sister and sister-in-law of Betty and the late Wally Wall, the late Jack and Joyce Gibbs, Louis and Lorraine Gibbs, and the late Ron and Gladys Prescott. A much loved aunt and great-aunt of her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mavis Oliver, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Darfield Red Cross would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, corner of Hororata and Scotts Roads, Hororata, on Wednesday, February 27, at 11.00am. Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2019

