HURST, Helen Jane Paget
(nee Ballantyne):
On February 20, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, loved mother of Hilary, Susan, Felicity, Mark, and Alan, treasured grandmother of Shanti, Amani, and Lisa, and great-grandmother of Josiah, and baby girl. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mark (deceased) and Sharron, and Simon (deceased) and Di, and loved by all the other members of her family. A special friend to all who knew her. Grateful thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac for the love and care shown to Helen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Hurst, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Memorial Service for Helen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 1, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019