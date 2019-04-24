Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gulliver & Tyler Ltd 37 Blackett Street Rangiora , Canterbury 7400 033138222 Death Notice



Passed suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, Monday evening, April 22, 2019, 80 years old. Dearly loved wife and friend of Rossmore Heasley, the best mum to Scott, and Amanda Heasley, much loved mother-in-law to Andrew Welch and Anna Heasley. Loving Grandmother of Enzo, Olive, Fynn Welch, Liam and Campbell Heasley, Great-Grandmother of Tasman Welch. Much loved eldest sister to John and Jenny (deceased) Scott, and Ruth and Warren Inwood. Favorite aunty to Tim and Nicola Heasley, Rebecca and Kane Inwood, Cameron, Justine and James Scott. Helen was so loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Helen's great words of advise 'Don't worry it always works out in the end'.

Special thanks to the St John Ambulance staff and Christchurch Hospital for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations to The Order of St John and Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Saturday, April 27, at 11.00am. Messages may be addressed to the Heasley family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019

