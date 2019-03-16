Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen FRANCE. View Sign



Helen left us last Sunday night. Daughter of John and Doris Smith, wife of the late Arnold France and sister to the late Margaret and Murray (John). Helen was devoted to those around her. A doting Aunt to Wendy, Malcolm, and Duncan; a caring stepmother to Heron and Paul France and all their families. A strong sense of family, she held dear her aunts, uncles and cousins. A grand example of positivity and dedicated to causes deemed worthy. Helen had an adventurous spirit yet, was content in her home at Governors Bay. She was loved and will be missed by those privileged to have known her. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, March 22, at 10.00am.







FRANCE, Helen Marjorie:Helen left us last Sunday night. Daughter of John and Doris Smith, wife of the late Arnold France and sister to the late Margaret and Murray (John). Helen was devoted to those around her. A doting Aunt to Wendy, Malcolm, and Duncan; a caring stepmother to Heron and Paul France and all their families. A strong sense of family, she held dear her aunts, uncles and cousins. A grand example of positivity and dedicated to causes deemed worthy. Helen had an adventurous spirit yet, was content in her home at Governors Bay. She was loved and will be missed by those privileged to have known her. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, March 22, at 10.00am. Published in The Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers