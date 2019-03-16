FRANCE, Helen Marjorie:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen FRANCE.
Helen left us last Sunday night. Daughter of John and Doris Smith, wife of the late Arnold France and sister to the late Margaret and Murray (John). Helen was devoted to those around her. A doting Aunt to Wendy, Malcolm, and Duncan; a caring stepmother to Heron and Paul France and all their families. A strong sense of family, she held dear her aunts, uncles and cousins. A grand example of positivity and dedicated to causes deemed worthy. Helen had an adventurous spirit yet, was content in her home at Governors Bay. She was loved and will be missed by those privileged to have known her. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, March 22, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019