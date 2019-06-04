Helen CRAWFORD

Death Notice

CRAWFORD,
Helen Margaret:
On May 31, 2019, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ritchie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of James (Melbourne), David and Julie (Balclutha), Leeanne and Stephen Barclay (Brisbane), cherished Nana of Lochlan, Josh, Haylee, Ryan, Emma, and Ashlee. A service of farewell for Helen will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 1.30pm, in St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Clyde Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 30 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in The Press on June 4, 2019
