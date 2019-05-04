Helen BRIEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen BRIEN.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

BRIEN, Helen Gladys:
On May 2, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Wendy, Sandra and Peter Jensen and a cherished nana of Shannon; Jake, and Sophie. Special thanks to the nursing team at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Brien family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, May 7, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from May 4 to May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.