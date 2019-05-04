BRIEN, Helen Gladys:
On May 2, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Wendy, Sandra and Peter Jensen and a cherished nana of Shannon; Jake, and Sophie. Special thanks to the nursing team at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Brien family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, May 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 4 to May 7, 2019