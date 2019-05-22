Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen BAXTER. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Ilam Lifecare with family by her side, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Adrienne, Gillian, Grant and Neil. Proud Gran of Bridget, Virginia, Rebecca, Kate, George, Sam and Alex. Great-gran of Seb and Daisy. Mother-in-law of Kevin, Deb, and Jo. 'Aunty Len' to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the team at Ilam Lifecare for all their care, support and humour. Messages to the Baxter family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude may be made online only at bit.ly/hgbaxter0520. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Thanks for being our mum,

Cherish those you get

to be with.







BAXTER, Helen Grant:Passed away peacefully at Ilam Lifecare with family by her side, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Adrienne, Gillian, Grant and Neil. Proud Gran of Bridget, Virginia, Rebecca, Kate, George, Sam and Alex. Great-gran of Seb and Daisy. Mother-in-law of Kevin, Deb, and Jo. 'Aunty Len' to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the team at Ilam Lifecare for all their care, support and humour. Messages to the Baxter family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude may be made online only at bit.ly/hgbaxter0520. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.Thanks for being our mum,Cherish those you getto be with. Published in The Press on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers