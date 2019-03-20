MOSLEY, Hector Noel:
(Reg. No. 452396 RNZE). It is with great sadness the family advise the passing of Hec, on March 18, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at Burwood Hospital, in his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Muriel, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil and April, Gordon and Sandra, loved granddad of Andrew and Robyn, Nicola; Thomas and Phoebe, Alice and Damian, Clare and Sebastian; great-granddad of Cyrran, and Anailise, and brother of the late Ken, and Margaret. Special thanks to the staff of Charles Upham Retirement Village, and the Doctors and staff of Ward C1, Burwood Hospital for their friendship and care of Hec. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hector Mosley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Foundation for the Blind would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Hec will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, March 25, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019