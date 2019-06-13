OWEN, Hazel Debroh:
Passed away peacefully at home in Purerua, surrounded by the love of family and friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, aged 53 years. Most precious wife of John for 27 years, sister to Josie, and daughter of Linda and Peter Luckins. Loved by her many friends around the world, Hazel was a shining light in so many lives. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held on Friday, June 21, at 1.00pm, at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako in Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA.
Squire Funeral Services Ltd
Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Press on June 13, 2019