KERR, Hazel Colleen (Patty)
(nee Hogg):
On March 28, 2019, peacefully at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, in her 86th year. Loved wife of the late Les, loved mother of Jeffrey (deceased), Christine and Martin, Neville and Sue, and Justine, loved friend of Joy, and Nadia, loved grandma and nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Going home to be with Les.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hazel Kerr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Patty's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019