INWOOD, Hazel Mary:
On April 15, 2019, peacefully in her 102nd year, at Bainswood on Victoria, beloved wife of the late Stan, loving sister of the late Ruby, May, Jack, Ivy, Tom, and Zoe, and a loved aunty and friend to many.
At Rest
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bainswood for all their care and support shown to Hazel. Messages to 14 Haddon Lane, Harewood, Christchurch 8051. The Funeral Service will be held in the Anglican Church of Ascension, 77 Princes Street, Waikari, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am, thereafter private.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2019