On February 20, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Kim Lee, and loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Belinda, Donna and Steve, Warren and Shileen, and Ronald and Wendy, loved grandfather of Nicky, and Giu Giu; Amanda, and Ben; Jamie, and Ethan; and Owen, loved brother of Peter, Mary, Jean, and Bill. Special thanks to the staff of Somerfield Rest Home and Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Harry Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Harry will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 26, at 10.00am, interment thereafter at the Yaldhurst Cemetery.







