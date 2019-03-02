TARRANT,
|
Harold Keith (Keith):
On February 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia, loved uncle of Miles, and Sue, cherished uncle to Dot, treasured Papa of Andrew, Nia, Malia, Christian, Sylvia, Lisha, Victoria, Lagi-Jewel, and Keith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keith Tarrant, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Keith will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019