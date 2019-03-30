PAYTON, Harold George
(Harry, Brushy):
Peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Susanne for 52 glorious years. Much loved caring, supportive and selfless dad of Kerry, Jeff, and Wayne. Loved father-in-law of Michelle, Nicki, and Tania. Admired granddad of Connor, Zackery, Tyler, Liam, and Sean, and a great-granddad of Atlas. Messages for the Family may be sent to C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Harry's life will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, April 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019