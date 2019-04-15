Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



The Legend passed suddenly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Omihi, Kaikoura. Beloved husband of Cherie, treasured and respected father of Rhonda, Mike and Beven. The family have arranged Harold's service to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. A Remembrance Service for Harold will be held in Kaikoura, on Sunday, April 21, at 1.00pm, at the Omihi Camp if weather permitting, alternatively at the Goose Bay Camp, Kaikoura. Any flowers or message of condolences can be sent to the family at 104 Crawford Street, Invercargill, or Avenal Park Funeral Home, or for the Kaikoura service to Goose Bay Camping Ground, RD2, Kaikoura.







AMOS, Harold Ronald:The Legend passed suddenly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Omihi, Kaikoura. Beloved husband of Cherie, treasured and respected father of Rhonda, Mike and Beven. The family have arranged Harold's service to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. A Remembrance Service for Harold will be held in Kaikoura, on Sunday, April 21, at 1.00pm, at the Omihi Camp if weather permitting, alternatively at the Goose Bay Camp, Kaikoura. Any flowers or message of condolences can be sent to the family at 104 Crawford Street, Invercargill, or Avenal Park Funeral Home, or for the Kaikoura service to Goose Bay Camping Ground, RD2, Kaikoura. Published in The Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019

