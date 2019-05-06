TAMEPO, Hana-Rose:
On May 4, 2019, beautiful baby girl of William and Kathy, loved and precious to her sister and brothers, nephews, cousins, aunties, and uncles and many friends.
She has flown from us, free of pain and in peace, to be the biggest and brightest star.
You are welcome to visit Hana at home, 3b Michigan Place, Burwood. Donations to Youth Suicide Prevention Organisations would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/hrtamepo0405. Hana-Rose's Funeral service will be held at the Omarino Wine Park, 638 Harewood Road, on Thursday , May 9, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from May 6 to May 8, 2019