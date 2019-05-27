GRANT,
Hamish Peter Cameron:
On May 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, as the result of a cycling accident, aged 50 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Leesa, much loved and treasured dad of Tess, and Riley. Special thanks to all of the emergency personnel and ICU Christchurch Hospital, for everything they did in taking care of Hamish. Messages to the Grant Family, PO Box 36364, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. In lieu of flowers, donations to either St John Ambulance or The Summit Road Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Hamish's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 31 at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
"Cycling the skies"
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019