POOLE,
Gwyneth Margaret (Gwen):
On June 7, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George (dec), and Patrick McGuiness (dec) much loved mother of Bob and Brenda and the late Mike, Brian, and Jeff. A loved Grandma to her grandchildren Emma, John, and Lisa and to her great-grandchildren.
"Sadly missed"
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mayfair Retirement Village for their wonderful care and support. Messages to the Poole Family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Gwen will be held in the Academy Funeral Service Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton on Friday, June 14, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019