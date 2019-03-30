MANLEY, Gwitha Raylene:
Dearly loved partner of John and mother of Jayson, Paul, Vicki and their partners. An adored Nanny to Te Koha, Lucca, Kaitlyn, Jessica, and Ruby-May, peacefully passed away at home on March 27, 2019. A special and much loved friend to many, who will be dearly missed. Messages to the Manley family C/o PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Celebration of Gwith's life will be held at the North New Brighton Community Centre, 88 Marine Parade Christchurch, on Sunday April 7, from 2-5pm. Everyone is invited to bring photos, stories, and a plate so that we can come together to celebrate Gwith's life.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019