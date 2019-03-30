Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Dearly loved partner of John and mother of Jayson, Paul, Vicki and their partners. An adored Nanny to Te Koha, Lucca, Kaitlyn, Jessica, and Ruby-May, peacefully passed away at home on March 27, 2019. A special and much loved friend to many, who will be dearly missed. Messages to the Manley family C/o PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Celebration of Gwith's life will be held at the North New Brighton Community Centre, 88 Marine Parade Christchurch, on Sunday April 7, from 2-5pm. Everyone is invited to bring photos, stories, and a plate so that we can come together to celebrate Gwith's life.





MANLEY, Gwitha Raylene:Dearly loved partner of John and mother of Jayson, Paul, Vicki and their partners. An adored Nanny to Te Koha, Lucca, Kaitlyn, Jessica, and Ruby-May, peacefully passed away at home on March 27, 2019. A special and much loved friend to many, who will be dearly missed. Messages to the Manley family C/o PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Celebration of Gwith's life will be held at the North New Brighton Community Centre, 88 Marine Parade Christchurch, on Sunday April 7, from 2-5pm. Everyone is invited to bring photos, stories, and a plate so that we can come together to celebrate Gwith's life. Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019

