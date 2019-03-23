WILKIE, Gwenneth June:
On Monday, March 18, 2019, aged 90 years, peacefully at Cheviot Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Philip. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Dianne and Murray, Yvonne and Jeremy, Lorraine and Clive, Jason and Jodie, Darrelle and Murray. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Cheviot Rest Home and Access for their loving care of Gwenneth. All messages to be sent to 32 Cheviot Heights Road, Cheviot 7382. At Gwenneth's request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019