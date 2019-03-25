Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Sadly passed away on March 22, 2019, at Homestead Ilam, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, mother of Gloria, and the late Brian, mother-in-law of Wayne, and Linda, nana of John, Melina, Katrina, David, Martin, Amanda, and Natasha, and loving great-nana of her great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Rosemary and the late Joan. Special thanks to all the staff at Homestead Ilam for their love and care of Gwen. Messages may be addressed to the Penman Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 27, at 10.00am.







Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019

