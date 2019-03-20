JONES, Gwendoline Amy
Amelia (Gwenda)
(nee Jackson):
On March 14, 2019, passed peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 92 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Desmond, loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Wendy, Brent and Paula, cherished grandmother of Amanda and Corinne, the late Hayden; Tegan, and Toyah, and a loved sister of Ian Jackson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gwenda Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019