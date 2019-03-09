JOHNSTONE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendoline JOHNSTONE.
Gwendoline Clara Anne
(Gwen):
Gwen passed peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill), and only daughter of the late John E and Gwendoline Blackmore, and sister of the late Jock Blackmore, all late of Cannington. No messages please, as requested a private service has been held.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019