Death Notice

STRINGER, Gwen:
Reg 92063807, WAAF, RAF, ACW/1, WWII 1940 - 1945. On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, after a short illness, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of Leicester (dec), much loved mother of Brent. Loved Grandmother of Scott and Sarah, and Great-Grandmother of Sophie. Thank you to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their love, care, and support shown to Gwen during her time with them. Messages to the Stringer family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Gwen's request a private cremation has been held.
"Life is not measured by the years you lived… but by the love you gave."

Published in The Press on May 11, 2019
