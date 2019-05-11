Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen STRINGER. View Sign Death Notice



Reg 92063807, WAAF, RAF, ACW/1, WWII 1940 - 1945. On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, after a short illness, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of Leicester (dec), much loved mother of Brent. Loved Grandmother of Scott and Sarah, and Great-Grandmother of Sophie. Thank you to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their love, care, and support shown to Gwen during her time with them. Messages to the Stringer family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Gwen's request a private cremation has been held.

"Life is not measured by the years you lived… but by the love you gave."







