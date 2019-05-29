Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Dr Guy Elwyn: MNZM.

JANSEN,Dr Guy Elwyn: MNZM.Of Wellington. On May 27, 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Judy; father and father-in-law of Nicola and Chris (Pennsylvania), Michael (Brisbane) and Gregory and Jen (Darwin); grandfather (Fufa) of Grace, Emily and Oliver; brother and brother-in-law of Warren and Lola, Ross (dec) and Rhyl, Marcelle and Ross, Murray and Adrienne, George and Fay, Rachel and Peter, Roger and Judy, and Marcia; and fond uncle of Jansen, Pilkinton and Rolls nieces and nephews and their families. Remembered with affection by his many friends. Respected and celebrated by past and present colleagues, students and friends in the choral world in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scripture Union New Zealand, PO Box 760, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes and messages may be sent to Nicola Kiver, [email protected] or to 'The Family of Guy Jansen', c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A private cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be held soon, date to be advised. Published in The Press on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

