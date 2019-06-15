FARRANT, Greta Louisa:
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Our precious Greta has passed away, aged 26 years. Very much loved daughter of Margaret and Peter, dearly loved sister of Laura, Genevieve, and Bernard, loved sister-in-law of Ryan, loved aunty of Kirra, Mason and Arya, and cherished soulmate of Josh. Messages may be addressed to the Farrant family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644.
A beautiful soul
A funeral service for Greta will be held at the Kaiapoi Baptist Church, 67 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Tuesday, June 18, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 15 to June 17, 2019