MILES,
Gregory Ernest (Busyman):
8.4.1960 - 22.4.2019
Result of a tragic accident in Phuket, Thailand his second home. Dearly loved son of Bette and the late Colin Miles. Dearly loved father of Mandy, Nicole and Nathan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and friend of Russell and Angela, and Julie and Eddie Howard, and treasured fun uncle. Greg will be sorely missed by all and always remembered for his love of golf, footy and Broncos jerseys. Messages to 20a Bicknor Street, Templeton, Chch 8042.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019