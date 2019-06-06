THOM, Grant Craig:
On June 4, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch, aged 40 years. Much loved son of Robert (deceased) and Catherine, loved step-son of Lew, loved former husband of Noriko, and much loved daddy of Rocky, and James, loved brother of Kevin, Cindy, and Lucy, loved "Aunty Grant" to his nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stepping Stone Trust, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Farewell Grant will be held in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, June 7, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2019