Grant William (Lukee):

On April 1, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 59 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Niki, loved son of the late Bill and Ina, dearly loved brother of Robyn, and Gail, loved brother in law of Kelly and Lloyd, treasured uncle of Scott, Matthew, Shane, and Sasha, and 'Aunty Grant' to Liam, and Oscar, and a loved great uncle.

Too well loved

to ever be forgotten

A special thank you to Doctor Tony Rahman, the surgeons and staff at Christchurch Hospital, and Palliative Care Nurses for their wonderful care of Grant at home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/GWLUCAS0104. Messages to the Lucas family C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at the Templeton Golf Club, Pound Road, on Friday, April 5, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







