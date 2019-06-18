Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



01.01.1970 - 16.06.2019

Sadly taken from us in his 50th year, very much loved and appreciated soulmate, best friend, Hun, and Grantie of Della. Very loved and respected father of Courtney and Shari, Tayla, and Jaykob. Grant you touched our lives so very much in so many ways. We will miss your banter, dry jokes, crazy dance moves and questionable singing. And as you always said 'But that's OK'. You exceeded the limits of love and loyalty and went above and beyond for everyone with your contagious smile. You are the sun in our sky and we weren't ready for it to set. Our hearts are broken.

"See you on the dark side

of the moon" - Pink Floyd

(Grants favourite band)

Donations to the New Zealand Liver Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Glassey Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. We would like you all to come and help us celebrate Granties life at the Tinwald Rugby Clubrooms, Maronan Road, Ashburton, on Thursday, June 20 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton Cemetery.







